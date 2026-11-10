US President Donald Trump said he had an excellent conversation with Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. According to Trump, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Talk about Iran

As Anadolu Agency reports, the US president wrote about the conversation on the Truth Social platform. He did not provide details of the discussion but reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a non-negotiable goal for the United States.

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Statement on the status quo

Trump also said that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and other countries in the region would prefer to preserve the status quo. He linked this to the continuation of what he called the largest naval blockade in history, as well as Operation Iron Gate on land and at sea.

According to Trump, he sees positive momentum toward ending this conflict and assured that US interests will be protected.

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