In the United States, President Donald Trump said that Justice Department officials are working to overturn, in some form, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute the death sentences of 548 prisoners to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Trump made the remarks during an event at the US Department of Justice, The Hill reports.

Trump’s statement

Trump sharply criticized Newsom’s decision, calling it one of the most shocking displays of injustice in US history. According to him, officials present at the event are working on a possible reversal of the decision.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and several relatives of crime victims who spoke out against the commutations also attended the event. Trump said Newsom’s decision deprived victims’ families of the opportunity to bring closure to these cases.

The president also announced that he would donate $5,000 to the granddaughter of one of the victims whose killer’s sentence was commuted. In addition, he said the Justice Department would provide nearly $150 million in public safety grants.

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The governor’s position

Newsom commuted the sentences of 548 people sentenced to death to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. In 2019, after taking office as governor, he imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in the state. California has not carried out executions since 2006.

In a letter to state residents, Newsom explained his decision by saying that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values. He acknowledged that the convicted people had caused victims unimaginable suffering, but expressed hope that the decision would separate the memory of the victims from the fate of those who harmed them.

Newsom also released a video in which he accused Trump of using presidential pardons for friends and persecuting those he considers his enemies. Trump, in turn, said Republican Congressman Brandon Gill should introduce the Just Punishment for Murder Act to strengthen penalties for murders.

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