US President Donald Trump said in Manila that defense cooperation between Washington and the Philippines would be expanded. He made the statement on November 18 during a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the ASEAN-China summit. Anadolu Agency reports.

Defense cooperation

Trump said that the US-Philippines alliance is now stronger than ever. According to him, under several previous administrations, there were periods in the relations between the two countries when the alliance was not sufficiently strong. The US president called the expansion of defense cooperation one of the key elements of security in this part of the world.

Trump also told reporters that he was not concerned about the situation in the South China Sea.

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Energy projects

Separately, the US president pointed to opportunities for strengthening energy cooperation. He mentioned the announced major pipeline project in Alaska, intended to supply affordable energy resources to allies and partners in the Pacific region.

Trump called the Philippines a natural potential partner in this initiative and said that the governments of the two countries were already working on the matter. He also said that the US and the Philippines would likely do “something very big” in the field of nuclear energy.

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