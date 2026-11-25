US President Donald Trump said he will meet with Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss universal health insurance. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Trump’s interview with the New York Post in the Oval Office.

The Trumpcare proposal

El-Sayed made universal health insurance one of the main issues of his election campaign. He proposed renaming the Medicare for All program Trumpcare, appealing directly to the US president.

Earlier this month, the Democrat posted an image of a gold Trumpcare card on social media platform X. He called on Trump to guarantee health coverage from birth to death. The president called the idea of such branding very smart and spoke positively about El-Sayed’s promotion of the proposal.

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Reform negotiations

Trump said he sees room for compromise on healthcare reform. He also said he is ready to work with Democratic majorities in Congress in the future, although he expects tensions at the beginning of their relationship.

During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized El-Sayed, while the Democrat criticized the president’s administration. El-Sayed is set to become the first Muslim in the US Senate.

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