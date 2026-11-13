In the United States, President Donald Trump said that the Islamist movement the Muslim Brotherhood may now be more dangerous than communism. In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, he also said the movement must be “neutralized.”

Trump’s statement

“I think they’re both very dangerous. I think the Muslim Brotherhood is probably more dangerous right now,” Trump said. According to him, the movement “seems to be more popular,” although five years ago he would have given a different answer to such a comparison.

As The National reports, Trump said that previous US administrations had left him to deal with this issue. “They have to be, if you use a softer word, neutralized, because they operate and they’re crazy,” the US president said.

Actions by US authorities

In January 2026, the United States added the Lebanese, Egyptian, and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood to its list of terrorist organizations. The Jordanian branch was accused of providing material support to Hamas.

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In May, the White House’s 2026 counterterrorism strategy called the Muslim Brotherhood “the root of all modern Islamist terrorism.” Senator Ted Cruz urged Congress to take action against activities in the United States that he links to the movement.

Texas became the first state to independently designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. In December 2025, Florida made a similar decision and also added the Council on American-Islamic Relations to its list.

The movement was founded in Egypt in the 1920s. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and Russia also consider it a terrorist organization.

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