In the United States, President Donald Trump said during a briefing at the White House that he cannot speak for America in response to a question about whether Russia is a friend of the United States. Rolling Stone reports.

Question about Russia

CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins, speaking about Russia — an aggressor state — noted that it is one of Iran's biggest allies. She recalled that Trump had called Vladimir Putin his friend and asked whether he considers Russia a friend of America.

Trump replied that he cannot speak for America. He also said that he has a very good relationship with Putin. The US president mentioned his contacts with him during what he called the fake “Russia, Russia, Russia” affair and added that Putin had been very kind about it.

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Briefing after trip to Asia

According to the publication, the briefing took place after Trump returned from a trip to Asia, where he held closed-door meetings with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During his conversation with journalists, Trump also spoke positively about Shenzhen, where the summit with the Chinese leader took place.

Trump called the city clean and immaculate and praised Xi Jinping's work for China. At the same time, he criticized the condition of some US cities, mentioning dirty roads, potholes, rusty infrastructure and high crime rates.

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