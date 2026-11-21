US President Donald Trump said he expects all G20 leaders to participate in the summit scheduled for December 14–15 in Miami, Florida. At the meeting, representatives of the world's leading economies are expected to discuss international economic and security challenges.

Trump's statement

Trump spoke about the upcoming summit during a White House reception honoring the US Marine Corps Band, known as The President's Own. He said the ensemble would perform for dozens of world leaders during the meeting, which will be held at the Trump National Doral resort complex.

According to Anadolu Agency, the US president also announced a $500,000 bonus for orchestra members, recognizing their service and musical skill.

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Putin's participation has not been confirmed

At the same time, the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of an aggressor state, in the summit remains unconfirmed. Putin has been invited to the meeting, but the Kremlin has not yet said whether he will travel to Florida in person or send a representative.

Earlier this week, Trump and Putin met in China on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

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