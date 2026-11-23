US President Donald Trump said at a private dinner for the largest holders of the $TRUMP memecoin at a golf club near Washington that he supports cryptocurrency for the country’s economic competitiveness. “I am doing this for the United States... If we don’t do it, China will,” he told attendees, The Independent reports.

Decline in the token’s value

This was the third gala dinner Trump held for the largest holders of the memecoin. According to the publication, $TRUMP had previously reached a value of $75, but later fell to a record low of less than $1.

Participants were selected based on the time-weighted average amount of $TRUMP held from September 30 to November 16. The organizers said that 185 crypto wallets met the criteria, but after the contest ended, 130 wallets were listed on the leaderboard.

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These wallets held tokens worth a total of $8.6 million. By comparison, ahead of the dinner in May 2025, the figure was $148 million, and 220 wealthy crypto investors took part in the event at that time.

Data on holders and revenue

According to an analysis of blockchain data prepared by the nonprofit organization Public Citizen for Reuters, more than half of the wallets in the public ranking of dinner participants are directly linked to crypto exchanges that do not serve users from the United States. The authors of the analysis believe this indicates that these wallets are connected to foreign nationals.

Reuters also calculated that outside investors in five major cryptocurrency and crypto asset-related projects of the Trump family lost more than $5 billion in total. The US president’s financial disclosure in June stated that the $TRUMP memecoin brought the Trump family at least $635 million. Overall, by April, the family’s proceeds from four major crypto projects, including the memecoin, totaled at least $2.3 billion.

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