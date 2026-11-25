US President Donald Trump said that overthrowing the regime in Iran is not the goal of the American campaign against Tehran. In an interview with the New York Post in the Oval Office, he said that Israel’s achievement of such a goal is likely possible, but regime change was not a criterion for US actions.

Trump said that he does not want Iran to have nuclear weapons. The Jerusalem Post reported on his statements.

Timeline for funding the campaign

Answering a question about the possibility of new strikes, Trump said that funding for military operations would last approximately until the end of January. He also acknowledged that after control of Congress passes to Democrats in January, his military options may be limited.

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According to the US president, ending the campaign prematurely would turn what he considers a complete victory into a defeat. At the same time, Trump did not announce a decision to resume the strikes.

Statements on Iranian forces and the blockade

Earlier that day, Trump said that Iran’s military capabilities had been significantly weakened and that the country had few opportunities to launch missiles. He also called the US naval blockade the largest in history and claimed that more oil is now passing through the Strait of Hormuz than before the war began.

Trump said that no Iranian vessel had passed through the blockade since it was imposed, except during a period he described as a small moratorium. At the same time, Kasra Aarabi, director of IRGC research at the United Against Nuclear Iran organization, told the Jerusalem Post that Iran’s chemical and biological weapons programs pose an increasing threat beyond the country.

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