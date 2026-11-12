US President Donald Trump said in Washington that he wants to resolve the issue of Cuba before the end of his presidential term and is ready to consider the use of military force against the country.

Possible military action

As Anadolu Agency reports, during an interview with Salem News Channel, Trump was asked whether he would authorize military action against Cuba before the end of his term. In response, he said that he wants to resolve the matter before leaving office.

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Trump also said that his administration is closely monitoring the situation on the island. In his assessment, Cuba is in a very difficult situation and is effectively a state unable to function.

Statement about Marco Rubio

The US president praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose parents are from Cuba. According to Trump, Rubio would like to deal with this issue. Trump himself also said that he would like to act in the interests of the Cuban people and Cubans who, he said, were treated badly and came to the United States.

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