US President Donald Trump said in Shenzhen, China, that Washington does not need China’s or Russia’s help to end the war with Iran. He said this in an interview with Fox News ahead of a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the aggressor state Russia Vladimir Putin, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statements on the situation in Iran

Trump claimed that the United States had defeated Iranian naval and air forces, as well as air defense assets. According to him, the number of Iranian missiles had decreased to about 12–13% of its previous level.

The US president also said that Washington has full control over the Strait of Hormuz. He added that China and Russia, according to him, had treated the United States well and had not sent their ships into the water.

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Talks with Tehran

Trump said that Iran wants to make a deal, but the United States seeks an agreement that will last. According to him, he intends to end the war soon one way or another.

Asked about the advantages of meeting Xi Jinping and Putin at the same time, Trump replied that China and Russia cooperate and have relations with each other. He also said that, in his opinion, these relations should not have emerged.

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