US President Donald Trump told reporters in Washington on November 9 that military action by the United States against Iran does not currently appear necessary. This was reported by The Hindu.

Current assessment

According to Trump, this assessment applies to the current moment. He noted that the use of military force does not now appear very necessary.

US readiness

He also said that the United States is ready to act if the situation changes. In his comment, the president linked such readiness to any reason that could change the circumstances. He made the statement while answering questions from media representatives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The material published by The Hindu, citing Reuters, is dated November 10, 2026. It states that the remark was made on Monday, November 9.

In the photo accompanying the report, Trump speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC.

Read us on