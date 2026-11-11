Trump says US seeks total victory in war with Iran — NDTV

In the United States, President Donald Trump said during a ceremony for National Veterans Day 2026 at Arlington National Cemetery that Washington seeks to achieve a “total victory” in the war with Iran, NDTV World reports. He also claimed that the United States did not start this conflict and that Tehran, according to him, has been conducting hostile actions against America since 1979.

Statements on the military operation

Trump said that US military operations had significantly weakened Iran’s capabilities. According to him, the United States responded to Tehran’s actions with military force and achieved victory, but Washington does not intend to be satisfied with a partial result.

The US president said that the country seeks “total victory,” rather than a 93 percent result. He also claimed that Iran would need 25 years to rebuild what was destroyed as a result of US actions and expressed hope that there would be no further destruction.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

B-2 and the nuclear program

Trump linked the use of B-2 bombers to countering Iran’s nuclear program. He said that the United States had not allowed Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons and that operations against Iran began seven months ago. According to him, active combat lasted only a few weeks.

The president also said that the United States lost 18 people during the conflict and expressed confidence that the world would become safer and more peaceful after the end of hostilities. Vice President J.D. Vance and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins attended the ceremony in Arlington.

Read us on