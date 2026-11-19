US President Donald Trump, while in Shenzhen, China, said that the United States and China conduct intelligence activities against each other. He also expressed the view that Washington does this more effectively, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statement during the summit

Trump said this in an interview with Fox News that was broadcast live from Shenzhen. He was in China to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

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According to the US president, Washington spies on China, while Beijing spies on the United States. Asked whether he would ask China to stop such activities, Trump replied that such a demand would be unlikely to be effective given the intelligence activities of the United States itself.

Economic ties

Trump also stressed the importance of relations with Beijing, citing the significant volume of business between the United States and China. A trilateral meeting between Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, president of the aggressor state Russia, was planned on the sidelines of the summit.

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