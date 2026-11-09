US President Donald Trump said that his offer to Ultimate Fighting Championship head Dana White to take the position of White House press secretary was a joke. On Sunday, Trump told reporters that White liked the idea, but called the offer a small joke.

Meeting in Washington

As BBC News reports, White is due to travel to Washington on Monday and meet with the president. Trump said that the UFC chief would visit him for other reasons.

On Saturday, Trump published a post on Truth Social in which he wrote that he had offered White the position of press secretary and urged him to accept. The president also said that he would like to see current and former mixed martial arts fighters among his aides.

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That same day, White confirmed that he planned to meet with Trump on Monday, but did not say whether he would accept the position. He said that he already had a lot of work.

Press secretary vacancy

The position of White House press secretary has remained vacant since October, when Katie Zacharia left it less than five days into the job. She replaced Karoline Leavitt, who had held the position since the beginning of Trump’s second presidential term.

Dana White runs the UFC, the Power Slap league and the recently launched promotional company Zuffa Boxing. He also serves on Meta’s board of directors. White supported Trump’s presidential campaigns at the Republican National Conventions in 2016, 2020 and 2024, and appeared on stage during Trump’s speech after his victory in the 2024 election.

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