In the United States, Donald Trump’s administration has issued an order requiring federal government contractors to notify the White House and obtain its consent before complying with demands as part of congressional investigations. This comes ahead of the House of Representatives majority shifting to Democrats in January, who are planning reviews of the administration’s activities.

As The Hill reports, the new rules could make it more difficult for Democrats to obtain information from companies working under government contracts. The outlet also notes that Trump threatened to strip funding from contractors that cooperate with congressional investigations.

Democrats’ reaction

Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman called the very idea of the order “comical,” but said that the threat of canceling contracts could compel businesses to refrain from cooperating with Congress. In his view, the possible blocking of requests violates the basic principles of the separation of powers.

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Jamie Raskin, a Democrat in the House of Representatives, said that citizens and companies are obliged to provide Congress with truthful testimony. Robert Garcia, the leading Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, called the order an attack on Congress’s constitutional oversight powers.

Possible legal disputes

Former U.S. prosecutor Joyce Vance believes that executive privilege should protect internal discussions, not commercial relationships. Attorney Susanna Sacksman Grooms, who previously represented Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said that contractors could find themselves caught between the demands of Congress and the executive branch.

According to her, some companies must comply with congressional subpoenas as a condition of receiving government contracts. She suggested that legal disputes could delay the transfer of documents, and that a lawsuit over the order could be initiated by House Democrats, the White House, or the contractors themselves.

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