In the United States, President Donald Trump said that the stock market’s decline of more than $6 trillion was linked to the Democratic Party’s victory in the November 3 midterm elections. Following those elections, Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, The Hill reports.

Trump’s statement

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that the market lost more than $6 trillion after what he called the Democrats’ “strange” victory. He also said that the Nasdaq had fallen by 20% and linked this to Democratic policies, which he described as being against economic growth and based on revenge.

The president added that the situation could worsen if Democrats do not change their approach. At the same time, he said that the country would soon become strong again.

Market dynamics

According to Yahoo Finance, as of the close of trading on Friday, the market experienced a decline similar to those recorded only five times since World War II, including in 2008 and 2001.

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The Nasdaq Composite, which reached an all-time high in early October, fell below its level at the start of the year. By midday Friday, the index had dropped by more than 4,700 points from its record closing level of 27,599.886 points on October 6.

Bessent’s explanation and an analyst’s assessment

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that the stock sell-off may have been caused by a combination of factors. On CBS News, he said that the sell-off began when Democrats pulled ahead in the polls and accelerated after Election Day.

According to Bessent, investors were also concerned by the Democrats’ position on the development of superintelligence, as well as hawkish statements by the Federal Reserve. Technology analyst Dan Ives called the situation an “ideal storm” for technology stocks, citing concerns about increased oversight of artificial intelligence and data centers, as well as Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia. According to The Hill, Nvidia lost about $2.7 trillion in market value from its October 6 peak.

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