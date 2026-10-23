US President Donald Trump said that Iran is allegedly fabricating reports of strikes on oil tankers and sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz in order to raise oil prices ahead of the November 3 US congressional midterm elections. He wrote this on Truth Social on Thursday, according to the Jerusalem Post.

According to Trump, Tehran is doing everything possible to raise the price of oil ahead of the elections. He also claimed that more oil is currently passing through the Strait of Hormuz than before the conflict began, despite reports of attacks on vessels.

Trump also accused the Iranian regime of killing protesters and reiterated that he would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Statements on the campaign against Iran

Before traveling to a campaign rally in Iowa, Trump told reporters at the White House that the military campaign against Iran had come at a political cost to him. At the same time, he said that the United States could not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

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The US president also noted that Americans' reaction to the campaign has been mixed. According to him, Washington has already inflicted significant damage on Iran and may carry out further military action.

Reports about tankers

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the key areas of tension during the conflict. Attacks on commercial vessels and restrictions on maritime traffic pose a threat to oil supplies through this waterway.

The naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that four oil tankers were hit and caught fire overnight. Iran's state-run IRNA agency disseminated this information. Trump claimed that reports of such attacks were fabricated.

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