In Australia, transgender and non-binary sailors and officers cannot begin training to serve on nuclear-powered submarines because of US rules that Australian military personnel must follow while on US territory. This is evidenced by internal Australian Defence Force documents released under freedom of information laws, The Guardian reports.

A service brief states that the Australian Defence Force's equality and inclusion policy has not changed, but US government policy differs. Australian military personnel serving or training in the United States must comply with American rules. As a result, transgender and non-binary service members, as well as candidates for service in the Australian Defence Force, are currently unable to begin training for service on nuclear-powered attack submarines.

Training in the United States

Australia does not yet have its own fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, so hundreds of its sailors and officers are training on US submarines and at US bases. Rear Admiral Tish van Stralen said at an event for women in defence that potential participants in the program are warned about the need to take into account the laws and policies of other countries. She also said that it would currently be difficult to send a gender-diverse person for such training.

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According to her, the navy will seek alternative career paths for such recruits. Van Stralen added that the United Kingdom, Australia's other AUKUS partner, has a more liberal policy, so training opportunities may emerge in the UK.

AUKUS crew training

Under the AUKUS agreement, Australia plans to purchase three Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, starting in 2032. The crew of such a submarine consists of 135 people — more than twice as many as on Australia's Collins-class diesel-electric submarines.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles described the AUKUS timetable as a significant challenge for personnel training. At the same time, the workforce development strategy for the nuclear-powered submarine fleet calls on the defence department to actively recruit underrepresented groups, including women, Indigenous Australians, and people who do not usually consider a technical or defence career.

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