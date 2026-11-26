On November 27, 2026, bitcoin options with a total value of about $7 billion will expire on the Deribit crypto exchange. Ahead of settlement, traders shifted from bets on growth to protection against a possible further decline in bitcoin, CoinDesk reports. Another roughly $0.6 billion relates to Ethereum options.

Together, these contracts account for approximately one-quarter of all open positions on the platform. The volume of the November expiry is lower than in October, when bitcoin options worth $10.8 billion expired, but the structure of bets has changed significantly over that time.

Protection against a price decline

The ratio of open interest in put and call options across all expiry dates rose to 0.81, and to 0.89 for contracts expiring on November 27. Before the October expiry, this indicator stood at 0.55.

Traders can use put options to protect positions against a decline in an asset’s price. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot told CoinDesk that a significant share of open interest is concentrated in put options with strikes of $60,000 and below.

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According to him, large clusters of protective put options are located at $60,000, $58,000, $50,000, and $40,000. In October, when bitcoin was trading slightly below $80,000, the largest bets were tied to call options at levels from $90,000 to $100,000, while the main protection through put options was placed at $70,000 and $75,000.

Rising volatility

Bitcoin’s implied volatility has also increased. The Deribit DVOL index, which tracks expected 30-day BTC fluctuations, rose to 55.45 from 38 in October. Before that, the index had remained in a multi-month range of 34 to 43.

The market has also moved into backwardation: short-term options have higher implied volatility than long-term ones. For the nearest expiry, it stands at about 68%; for early December, approximately 53%; and for the second and third quarters of 2027, 47–48%. This indicates that market participants assess the risks of fluctuations in the coming weeks as higher than in the more distant future.

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