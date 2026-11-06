The world’s largest oil traders are in talks with US officials to obtain licenses to purchase or lease oil tankers that are under US sanctions. The talks concern about 50 vessels. As OilPrice reports, Trafigura, Vitol, Mercuria and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. are taking part in the negotiations.

According to Bloomberg data cited by the publication, US Treasury Department officials are considering approving such licenses on a case-by-case basis. No final decisions have been made so far.

Vessel shortage and rising rates

The initiative emerged amid a shortage of tankers on the global market and a sharp increase in the cost of seaborne oil transportation. Shipping disruptions have forced tankers to take longer routes, raised insurance costs and led to inefficient transshipments near the Strait of Hormuz.

In October, chartering a supertanker for a voyage from the US Gulf Coast to China cost nearly $80 million — about ten times the average level before the conflict began. Last month, Valero estimated the cost of delivering US oil to Asia at $30–35 per barrel, compared with about $5 a year earlier.

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Which vessels could return to the market

High freight rates have already affected demand: Asian orders for US oil with November delivery fell by about 50% in October. This could reduce shipment volumes to their lowest level in seven years.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright previously said that Washington was studying mechanisms under which investors could buy and repair sanctioned tankers to transport legal oil cargoes. As of November 4, 1,568 vessels were under US sanctions, including 462 crude oil tankers, according to US Treasury Department data compiled by Bloomberg.

At the same time, the effect will depend on exactly which vessels receive permission. Bringing idle tankers back into service would increase actual shipping capacity, while legalizing vessels already transporting sanctioned oil would have a much smaller impact. Some of these tankers are outdated and require repairs, inspections and insurance; US permission would also not lift restrictions imposed by the European Union or the United Kingdom.

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