The largest international oil traders are negotiating with state-owned QatarEnergy over annual supplies of Qatari oil in 2027. According to OilPrice, the talks primarily concern Qatar Marine and Qatar Land grades.

According to Bloomberg, cited by the publication, anonymous sources familiar with the progress of the talks disclosed the negotiations. Some refineries are still in no rush to sign supply contracts from the Persian Gulf for next year because of risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Demand from traders

Trading companies, by contrast, are ready to conclude deals for the whole of 2027. According to OilPrice, this is supported by the recovery in shipping volumes through the Strait of Hormuz, lower Middle Eastern oil prices amid expectations of an oversupply, and weaker competition from refineries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The publication notes that after the start of the war with Iran, traders assumed a more prominent role in moving oil out of the Persian Gulf. Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered since August to nearly pre-war levels.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

In October, despite the highest number of attacks on tankers, shipments through the strait continued: producers and traders adapted to transferring cargoes between vessels in the Gulf of Oman. According to OilPrice, smaller tankers transported through the strait in October the largest volume of oil since the start of the war.

Rates for transport by supertankers reached record levels in September and early October. Due to growing risks for large oil tankers, sellers, traders, shipping companies, and buyers are increasingly using smaller vessels.

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