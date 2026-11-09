In Germany, Austria national team coach Andreas Widhölzl declined an offer to join the coaching staff of the national ski jumping team, which was looking for a replacement for Stefan Horngacher. Interia Sport reports, citing the Austrian specialist's interview with Kleine Zeitung.

He refused to leave Austria

Widhölzl stated that he had not planned to change his workplace, despite the attractiveness of the offer. According to him, his attachment to Austria and satisfaction with the system in which he works influenced the decision. The coach stressed that he considers himself a patriot and values the Austrian training system.

Stefan Horngacher led Germany's men's national team after ending his cooperation with the Polish Ski Association in March 2019. After seven years of work with the German team, the Austrian left its coaching staff and returned to Poland. There, he became coordinator of the ski jumping training system for the national teams.

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Germany's new coach

Ultimately, 44-year-old Andreas Mitter replaced Horngacher on the German team's coaching staff. Previously, he worked as an assistant coach of Austria's B team in 2009–2011, independently led Austria's C team in the 2011/2012 season, and coached the national team at the Junior World Championships.

Mitter also worked at the sports school in Stams, was head coach of Austria's B team from 2012 to 2016, and led Finland's ski jumping national team from March 2016 until the end of the 2017/2018 season.

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