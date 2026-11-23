Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has set the record for the most wins by a manager in La Liga. In a match in Spain’s Getafe on November 22, his team defeated Getafe 3-0, and it was the Argentine’s 345th win in the Spanish championship.

Record after 567 matches

Simeone surpassed the achievement of former Atlético coach Luis Aragonés, who secured 344 wins in La Liga. The current Madrid coach reached the mark of 345 victories in his 567th match — 189 games faster than Aragonés.

“This makes me happy. I usually do not find many reasons for joy, but there is an incredible amount of work behind it,” Simeone said after the victory, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

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More than a decade at the club

Simeone took charge of Atlético in 2011, when the team was going through a difficult period. During his tenure, the club won eight trophies. The two most painful episodes of this period were defeats in Champions League finals to city rivals Real Madrid: the Madrid side lost one final in a penalty shootout and another in extra time after conceding an equaliser in stoppage time.

Response to criticism

The coach also responded to widespread criticism of Atlético’s defensive style. “There is constant criticism that we face. I do not give it much importance, but I take it into account. There is a narrative that we are a defensive team, as if we always play only to defend. It is impossible to win 345 matches by only defending. Is that possible?” he told Movistar.

Aragonés secured his last La Liga victory in 2004. Thus, the record for the most successful coach in the Spanish championship by number of wins passed from one Atlético representative to another after 22 years.

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