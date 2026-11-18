Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany will return to work on the sideline for the home Bundesliga match against Cologne, which will take place on Friday in Munich, Germany. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Recovery after hospitalization

Club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said that the 40-year-old Belgian specialist is feeling well and that the irritation of his meninges has subsided. The club had previously also announced that Kompany would take part in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

On October 23, Kompany lost consciousness during a training session of Bayern's second team. He was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed irritation of the meninges. The coach was discharged from hospital six days later.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The team’s work without the head coach

In Kompany's absence, the team was managed by his assistant Aaron Danks. Under his leadership, Bayern recorded four wins and one draw. Danks also represented the team at press events.

This week, Kompany conducted a Bayern training session for the first time since his hospitalization. His left arm was supported due to a shoulder injury. According to Dreesen, the injury resulted from a severe convulsive seizure suffered by the coach during the second team's training session. The club chief also said that Kompany had already undergone surgery on one shoulder.

After the match against Cologne, the Munich team will play Lille away in the Champions League. Before Christmas, Bayern also face another four Bundesliga matches, a German Cup game and one more Champions League fixture.

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