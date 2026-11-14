Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente said that Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is in good condition and is eagerly awaiting the match against England. The game will take place on Sunday at Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium in the final round of the Nations League group stage.

As The Guardian reports, de la Fuente made the statement after Spain’s 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Yamal did not join the team before the trip to Prague, but the coach said that the footballer had already arrived from Barcelona at the national team camp.

Yamal’s condition and the dispute

De la Fuente explained that Yamal had felt discomfort in his knee, and an examination revealed fluid in the knee. The coach decided that it would be better for the player to remain for rest and treatment rather than travel with the team to the Czech Republic. Before the match in Prague, the manager said he was optimistic about the possibility of Yamal joining the national team on Friday.

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The footballer’s absence before the game against the Czech Republic sparked a discussion in Spain about possible preferential treatment for him. At the same time, a similar plan was applied to forward Mikel Oyarzabal. De la Fuente rejected such suggestions, saying that he was upset by false claims and a lack of accuracy in the discussion of Yamal’s condition.

Preparation for the match against England

There had previously been disagreements between Barcelona and the Spanish Football Federation regarding Yamal’s workload. The Catalan club’s head coach, Hansi Flick, said that the footballer had not been sufficiently cared for in the national team, while de la Fuente expressed surprise at that assessment.

After returning from Prague, the Spain national team held a training session at its base in Las Rozas near Madrid. Oyarzabal, who recently became a father, also joined the team. Dani Olmo and Spain captain Rodri will not play against England due to injuries. England are the opponent Spain defeated in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin, and defender Pau Cubarsí will also be with the national team.

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