Coach Jan Urban has called up 20-year-old Oskar Kubiak to the Poland national team for the first time for Nations League matches against Romania and Sweden. The Slavia Prague player received an invitation to the country’s senior team after moving from Poland’s lower divisions to the Czech championship and the Champions League, Interia Sport reports.

Path through Arka and Sokół

The footballer began at Gopło Kruszwica and moved to Wda Świecie at the age of 12. He reached the first team of that club before turning 16, making his senior football debut at the age of 15 years, 10 months and 11 days. In the 2024/2025 season, Kubiak played 25 matches in Poland’s third division and scored four goals.

In the summer of 2025, the player moved to Arka Gdynia, which had then been promoted to the Ekstraklasa. He was loaned out to Sokół Kleczew, where he played 18 matches in the autumn of 2025, scored 14 goals and provided five assists. Arka recalled the footballer early, and in the spring he made his Ekstraklasa debut in a match against Pogoń Szczecin. Kubiak scored three goals in 14 league matches.

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Contract with Slavia and the Champions League

In the summer of 2026, Kubiak signed a contract with Slavia Prague until June 2030. Due to an injury sustained during preparations for the season, his debut for the Czech club was postponed until September 5, when Slavia defeated Zbrojovka Brno 4-0.

On September 10, the Pole made his Champions League debut, starting against French club Lens. He played four matches in the competition. Overall, Kubiak has made 12 appearances for Slavia this season, played 725 minutes and provided two assists. Earlier in 2026, he was also called up to Poland’s U-20 and U-21 national teams, but an injury prevented him from playing for the U-21 team in September.

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