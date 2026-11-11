In Poland, football club Wieczysta Kraków has appointed Jacek Zieliński as head coach of the first team. Łukasz Tomczyk became his first assistant. Both specialists signed contracts until the end of the season, with an option to extend, Interia Sport reports.

Change after five defeats

Zieliński replaced Željko Kopić, who left the club after Saturday's 1–2 defeat to Górnik Zabrze. Wieczysta have lost five matches in a row and sit bottom of the Polish Ekstraklasa table with eight points.

Kopić was Wieczysta's second head coach this season. After the team was promoted to the top division, it was led by Kazimierz Moskal, who was dismissed following an unsuccessful start to the season. The Croatian specialist managed the team for 11 matches: 10 in the league and one in the Polish Cup. During that time, the club recorded one victory and two draws.

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Zieliński's experience

Zieliński began his coaching career in 1995. At various times, he worked with Korona Kielce, Lech Poznań, Piast Gliwice, Polonia Warsaw, Ruch Chorzów, Arka Gdynia and managed Cracovia twice.

The coach's last job was at Korona Kielce, which he led from August 2024 to October 2026. In 84 official matches under his management, the team earned 32 wins, 24 draws and 28 defeats. In 2010, Zieliński won the Polish championship with Lech, and in 2009 he won the Polish Super Cup with the Poznań club.

After the international break, Wieczysta are due to play four more league matches before the end of the year. The team's next match will be at home against Motor Lublin on November 23.

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