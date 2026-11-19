Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Manchester United in England on Wednesday morning. As The Japan Times reports, the 54-year-old specialist flew in from Cincinnati after his final match as head coach of the United States national team. After 10 matches of the English Premier League season, Manchester United are in 18th place.

Flight after the United States national team match

Pochettino posted a photo of Manchester from the plane on Instagram after a seven-hour flight from Cincinnati. A private jet took him to England shortly after the United States national team’s victory over Haiti on Tuesday, and the coach was immediately taken to the club’s training base in Carrington.

Manchester United announced Pochettino’s appointment last Friday after dismissing Michael Carrick. The coach delayed his arrival at the club to lead the United States national team in the two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match against Liverpool

As early as Sunday, Manchester United will play away against their bitter rivals Liverpool. The team have won only one of 10 league matches and are in 18th position. This is the club’s lowest position at this stage of the season in the top division since the 1986–1987 campaign.

Manchester United have not won the English championship since 2013, when long-serving coach Alex Ferguson retired. The only league title in Pochettino’s coaching career was won with Paris Saint-Germain.

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