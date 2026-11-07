Nigeria national team coach Eric Chelle did not include goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and forward Kelechi Iheanacho in the 24-man squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Tanzania, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Goalkeepers and team leaders

Instead of Okoye, the goalkeeping unit includes Stanley Nwabali of South Africa’s Chippa United, Francis Uzoho of Cyprus’ Omonia and Arthur Okonkwo, who plays for England’s Charlton Athletic. Okoye was in Nigeria’s squad for the September qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon and Calvin Bassey were also called up. The defenders in the squad include Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi and Bright Osayi-Samuel, while the midfielders include Alhassan Yusuf, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Mubarak Suleiman.

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Iheanacho left out of the squad

Iheanacho, who plays for Turkish club Bursaspor, has scored 17 league goals for the club. In October, he also scored in Nigeria’s friendly against Russia, which ended 3-3. However, the forward was not included in the current squad for the official matches.

Nigeria will host Tanzania on November 13 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. The return match will take place on November 17 at the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar. Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will jointly host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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