New Zealand rugby head coach Dave Rennie said the team had let themselves and the country down with their defeat to Wales in Cardiff. Ahead of the match against England at Twickenham, he expects greater intensity, The Guardian reports.

Reaction to the defeat

Rennie agreed that Monday's game-review meeting was difficult for both the players and coaching staff. According to him, it is important to demand accountability from one another at the start of the week. The coach also acknowledged his own responsibility and told the team that he could have done his job better last week.

The coach asked the rugby players to retain the feeling after the defeat in order to use it as motivation. He said that the lineup for the match against England would be different, as he plans to select the strongest available team. At the same time, Rennie believes that the side that took to the field in Cardiff should also have been strong enough to win, although many leaders remained in the stands.

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Preparing for the match against England

Rennie called the team's communication under pressure in the previous match a problem. According to him, the noise made it difficult for players to hear their teammates, and in some episodes they narrowed their focus too much and failed to use opportunities. The coach gave 10 examples of moments in which the team could have played better.

The team is also preparing for a loud atmosphere at Twickenham. Rennie noted that it would not be as noisy there as in Cardiff because the stadium does not have a roof, but the atmosphere would still be loud. As one preparation option, the team is considering installing loudspeakers around the training field.

In the match against England, New Zealand will be unable to count on Quinn Tupaea, who was sent home to recover from a broken thumb. Anton Lienert-Brown is likely to play in the centre alongside Jordie Barrett. Rennie also hopes that winger Will Jordan will be able to take the field: according to the coach, he is training at about 80% without problems.

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