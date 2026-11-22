New Zealand rugby coach Dave Rennie said he takes responsibility for the team's defeat to England at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. It was the All Blacks' fifth defeat in 2026 — only the third time in history that the team has lost that many matches in a single calendar year.

Rennie admitted the poor performance

After the match, Rennie said his team was “a long way” from England's level. He compared the game with the previous encounter, in which New Zealand unexpectedly lost to Wales for the first time in 73 years. At the time, the coach said the team had “let their country down,” and described the performance against England as even worse.

“If you look at last week, we were only lacking finishing. Otherwise, we played a lot of good rugby, but today we were a long way from the opposition,” Rennie said, according to The Japan Times.

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Pressure before the final match of the year

New Zealand has one match remaining in 2026. Rennie was asked about the pressure on him and parallels with his predecessor Scott Robertson: last year, the All Blacks' Grand Slam hopes ended at Twickenham, and Robertson coached only one more match after that before leaving his post.

Rennie replied that the head coach is responsible for all results and acknowledged his significant role in the failure. At the same time, he expressed confidence that the team would be able to regroup for the final game of the year, as the players are “incredibly disappointed” and will seek to put things right.

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