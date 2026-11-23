South Africa rugby head coach Rassie Erasmus, after the team’s defeat to Ireland in Dublin, Ireland, said he would host an online watch-along for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday. This comes two weeks after World Rugby suspended him for six matches and banned him from any match-day activity.

As Sky Sports News reports, Erasmus already hosted an online watch-along during South Africa’s 17–20 defeat to Ireland. He was at the team hotel and was muted for much of the broadcast, but was seen wearing headphones: the coach was speaking to an unidentified person and covering his mouth.

South Africa staff deny contact

Erasmus’ assistants rejected suggestions that he was passing messages to the coaching staff during the match against Ireland. Assistant Felix Jones said the team was busy with the Test match and that he did not know whether Erasmus was calling anyone or passing on information. Another assistant, Mzwandile Stick, said the coaches were focused on the game.

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The sanction against Erasmus was one of the main topics ahead of the match at Aviva Stadium. The online watch-along could be considered a possible breach of World Rugby rules if Erasmus were recorded criticising refereeing decisions or communicating with players or members of the coaching staff.

Sanction and qualification for the final

World Rugby suspended the 54-year-old Erasmus after he questioned possible match-fixing and manipulation in rugby following South Africa’s defeat to France in Paris. He also asked why several tackles that he considered hip-drop tackles went unpunished.

Despite the defeat in Dublin, South Africa reached the Nations Championship final thanks to a losing bonus point. Ireland, which secured its fifth win in six tournament matches, will play Australia in the third-place match.

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