In Manchester, United Kingdom, coach Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly reached an agreement on a contract with English club Manchester United. As Interia Sport reports, Marca journalist Matteo Moretto and Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun wrote about this on Wednesday.

Possible departure from the US national team

Pochettino took charge of the United States national team in September 2024. At the 2026 World Cup, the team reached the round of 16. Two weeks after the tournament ended, the Argentine specialist extended his agreement but retained the option of leaving early.

According to Luckhurst, Manchester United has virtually completed the formalities for Pochettino's contract. The club, according to his information, still has to decide when to pay the United States Soccer Federation £7.4 million for the early termination of the coach's agreement.

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Possible changes at Manchester United

The article also states that Michael Carrick and his coaching staff may be dismissed on Thursday. The estimated cost of such a decision would be about £5 million. If Pochettino is appointed, Manchester United's spending on dismissing coaches after the Alex Ferguson era, that is, since the 2013/14 season, could exceed £100 million.

The New York Times journalists Paul Tenorio, Henry Bushnell and Tom Bogert reported that the United States Soccer Federation may consider Pep Guardiola as the leading candidate to replace Pochettino. At the same time, they noted that persuading Guardiola would not be easy, particularly because of his recent refusal to take charge of the Italy national team.

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