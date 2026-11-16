In the United Kingdom, Danish coach Thomas Frank has agreed to contract terms with Crystal Palace in principle and is set to become the club's new head coach. This was reported by Sky Sports News.

The appointment is expected to be announced within the next 24–48 hours. Frank is due to arrive in London this week to complete the move.

Replacing Pierre Sage

Frank will replace Pierre Sage, who was dismissed on November 12 after the team's seventh league defeat of the season, against Liverpool. Crystal Palace also considered other candidates in the summer, including Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche, Vítor Pereira, Kim Hellberg, Vítor Matos, Tony Popovic, Jens Berthel Askou and Ole Werner.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Frank's experience

Frank worked with Brentford from 2018 to 2025. He led the team to the Premier League and helped it establish itself in the top flight, including by finishing ninth in 2023.

Last season, the coach took charge of Tottenham, replacing Ange Postecoglou, but was dismissed less than eight months later. At that time, the team was in 16th place, five points above the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace currently sit bottom of the Premier League table with seven points and are two points behind the safety zone. The team's next league match will be away against 17th-placed Coventry on November 21.

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