Toni Golem, the interim head coach of Poland's Śląsk Wrocław, said he can remain at the club only as head coach. If the club president makes a different decision, Golem will leave the team and will not return to work as an assistant, Interia Sport reports.

Coaching change after a series of setbacks

Golem took charge of the team after Ante Šimundža left his coaching post. This happened following Śląsk's 1–3 defeat to Radomiak. Before that, the Wrocław club also lost to Odra Opole in the Polish Cup.

After 13 rounds of the Polish Ekstraklasa, Śląsk have nine points: two wins, three draws and eight defeats. The team are in the relegation zone.

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Toni Golem's condition

According to Golem, the day after the match against Radomiak, the president asked him to lead the team in the game against Piast Gliwice. He agreed, partly because of his nearly two years of work at the club, and discussed the situation with Šimundža.

Golem noted that he had seen media reports about the possibility of continuing as head coach, but no final decision has yet been made. At the same time, he stressed that he is not considering options to work at Śląsk in another role.

Śląsk will play their next match on Saturday, November 7, against Piast. Kickoff is scheduled for 14:45.

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