In Argentina, Lionel Scaloni has extended his contract as head coach of the national football team until the 2030 World Cup. This was confirmed by the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

New agreement with the national team

AFA President Claudio Tapia announced Scaloni's contract extension at a press conference. According to the Buenos Aires Times, under the new agreement, the coach will lead the Argentine team until the 2030 World Cup.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Scaloni's achievements

Scaloni led Argentina's national team to victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This year, the Argentine team under his leadership also reached the final of the world championship in North America.

According to Tapia, when the new contract expires, Scaloni will be the Argentine coach with the most World Cups in his career. The publication also notes that the coach agreed to lead the team in the period after Lionel Messi.

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