Germany national team coach Jürgen Klopp said that FIFA president Gianni Infantino should be replaced. In Klopp’s view, under Infantino’s leadership, football’s world governing body is functioning worse than under his predecessor Sepp Blatter.

Klopp’s statement

As Cyprus Mail reports, Klopp spoke at a press conference a day before Germany’s 5:0 victory over the Netherlands in the Nations League. “The opinion is unanimous: changes would be appropriate. I did not think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone managed it,” he said.

According to the coach, if Infantino leaves office, the next president of the organization could do a better job. Klopp added that there are people in football who care about its future and have no financial interest connected to it. In his view, electing one of them FIFA president would be beneficial.

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Context of FIFA leadership

Infantino was elected FIFA president in 2016 after Blatter’s term ended amid a corruption scandal. Blatter was later acquitted in a Swiss criminal case concerning a payment of 2 million Swiss francs to former UEFA president Michel Platini.

Infantino intends to seek re-election in March 2027 and has stated that he will remain in office. In July, he was criticized after an unsuccessful attempt to attract private investors to a new FIFA commercial structure that was to own rights related to competitions, including the World Cup.

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