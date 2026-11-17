South Africa rugby head coach Rassie Erasmus, after the 19–21 defeat to France, said that the video referee’s inaction during possible rule violations could have affected the outcome of the game. The Guardian reports.

Complaints about the video referee

Erasmus claims that French rugby players made 17 illegal hip-drop tackles, but the on-field officials and the television match official, or video referee, did not respond to these incidents.

According to the coach, if the video referee did not notice the possible violations, this could indicate a problem with the technology. If he saw them but decided not to intervene, Erasmus questioned whether this meant manipulation of the game or its result. At the same time, he stressed that he was not accusing the referees.

The coach also acknowledged that World Rugby seeks to limit video referee intervention in order not to interrupt the flow of the match.

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Match against Ireland and previous sanctions

Erasmus made these statements ahead of South Africa’s Test match against Ireland in Dublin. At the same press conference, he suggested that Irish fly-half Sam Prendergast would be able to play, although he was called for a disciplinary review after the match against Fiji over a possible illegal hip-drop tackle.

World Rugby has not publicly commented on Erasmus’s remarks. The organization generally does not comment on potential disciplinary cases before a decision is made to open a formal investigation.

In 2021, Erasmus was suspended from rugby for two months and banned from participating in South Africa national team matches for 10 months over comments about referees on social media. The following year, World Rugby barred him from taking part in two national team matches after reviewing critical posts about referees.

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