South Africa’s national rugby team head coach Rassie Erasmus has been suspended for six matches following his comments about referees in the game against France, which the South African team lost 19:21. Channel NewsAsia reported the decision on November 17, citing World Rugby.

Comments after the match against France

After the Nations Championship match, Erasmus spoke of possible “manipulation of the game” and claimed that referees did not respond to 17 tackles by French rugby players involving a drop onto the knee. The coach also questioned the actions of the television match official, suggesting that the official either did not see the incidents due to technical problems or decided not to intervene.

In addition, Erasmus said that a different approach in disciplinary matters could be applied to his team than to teams from the Northern Hemisphere.

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Terms of the suspension

According to World Rugby, the suspension applies to any participation by Erasmus in matches: coaching duties, entering the stadium or coaches’ box, communicating with referees, and carrying out media duties.

If an appeal does not change the decision, Erasmus will miss the match against Ireland, the final weekend of the Nations Championship, and South Africa’s first four matches in 2027. South African rugby federation SA Rugby said that the coach will request a full hearing on the violation in order to explain the context of his remarks and assure the panel that he did not intend to attribute hidden motives to the referees.

World Rugby stressed that teams have established procedures for raising refereeing issues before and after matches, and that challenging a decision is not equivalent to questioning a referee’s integrity. In 2021, Erasmus was already suspended from any involvement in rugby for two months and from working with the South African national team on match days for ten and a half months after criticising Australian referee Nic Berry.

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