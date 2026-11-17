England women’s national team coach Sarina Wiegman has called up forward Isobel Goodwin and goalkeeper Katie Cox to the national team for the first time for two 2027 World Cup qualifying playoff matches against Ukraine. Neither player had previously received a call-up to the senior national team, The Guardian reports.

Focus on young players

Wiegman said that the potential of the national team’s young players was one of the factors behind her decision to extend her contract until the end of Euro 2029. According to her, players with high potential who can develop to world-class level are emerging in the team. The coach added that she hopes to contribute to their development during training camps, although most of it takes place at clubs.

The squad of 25 players includes 10 players who have made fewer than 10 appearances for England.

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Goodwin and Cox in the squad

The 23-year-old Goodwin plays for London City Lionesses. She scored in Sunday’s match against Arsenal, which Wiegman attended at the Emirates Stadium. The coach highlighted the forward’s speed, her heading ability and her ability to score, adding that the player continues to improve.

The 20-year-old Cox belongs to Chelsea and is playing on loan for Nottingham Forest in the second tier of the English women’s championship. Wiegman was unable to rely on several injured players, including Lauren James and Alex Greenwood. England will play their first match against Ukraine on 1 December at a neutral venue in Spain, and the teams will play at Wembley four days later.

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