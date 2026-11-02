In Adelaide, Australia, the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal upheld a ban preventing a sports coach from working with children. The decision was made after reviewing his Facebook correspondence with a teenager, ABC News reports.

More than 140 messages

The tribunal found that the man sent more than 140 Facebook messages to the teenager over four months. The decision states that the correspondence demonstrated an “inappropriate and excessively familiar pattern of communication.”

According to the tribunal, the coach initiated and continued contact even after the child asked him to stop. The correspondence contained no explicit sexual content, but the body drew attention to the lack of proper boundaries and the covert nature of the relationship. The tribunal concluded that the messages alone were sufficient to consider the man an unacceptable risk to children.

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Review of the ban

Earlier, the Department of Human Services issued the man with a notice prohibiting him from undertaking work involving children. The coach sought a review of this decision, but the tribunal left the ban in force.

Last year, the District Court of South Australia acquitted the man of a charge of communicating with the intention of procuring a child for sexual activity, as the alleged offence had not been proven beyond reasonable doubt. At the same time, the tribunal noted that the coach did not deny the correspondence and acknowledged that it was inappropriate. Among other boundary violations, the body cited a request for Snapchat details and a phone call to the child at 10:00 p.m.

The tribunal also took into account that the man had previously been found guilty of an offence involving dishonesty. It agreed with the department that the coach’s conduct was a serious breach of professional boundaries and that the messages showed features of grooming-related behaviour. The decision emphasised that the safety and protection of children must be the highest priority.

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