Training with tirzepatide reduced lean tissue loss — Jerusalem Post

In Australia, a randomized study involving 120 people found that resistance training while taking tirzepatide reduces the loss of lean soft tissue and contributes to increased muscle strength. The Jerusalem Post reports on the results of the trial conducted by researchers at the University of Western Australia.

40 weeks of observations

The study participants were men and postmenopausal women aged 50 to 70 who had obesity or were overweight with a comorbidity. They did not have type 2 diabetes. All participants received tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro and Zepbound, as well as general recommendations on protein, fiber and fluid intake.

For 40 weeks, one group was assigned to three resistance-training sessions per week, while the other continued its usual level of activity. In both groups, average weight loss was about 22 kilograms.

Difference in tissue loss

Participants who performed resistance exercises lost an average of 3.57 kilograms of lean soft tissue. In the group with the usual level of activity, the figure was 4.67 kilograms. The difference was approximately 1.1 kilograms.

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Upper- and lower-body strength increased in the training group, while it declined in the group with the usual level of activity. This was recorded, in particular, in bench press and knee extension tests.

The study leader, Professor Danny Green, said that treatment should support physical function during weight loss. According to him, regular resistance training together with tirzepatide therapy may reduce muscle loss and increase strength. At the same time, the results concern a specific exercise program and a defined group of patients, so they cannot automatically be extended to other weight-loss drugs or other training regimens.

The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine. Eli Lilly provided the drug but, according to the university, did not participate in the design, conduct or evaluation of the trial. Several authors reported payments or advisory relationships with pharmaceutical or food companies.

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