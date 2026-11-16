A carrier strike group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the US Central Command’s area of responsibility in the Middle East. As a result, three US carrier strike groups are now in the region simultaneously — including the USS George Washington and USS George H.W. Bush, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Three carrier groups in the region

The concentration of three carrier groups signals a significant US Navy presence in the Middle East amid tensions with Iran. The publication notes that a similar deployment took place in April: at that time, three US aircraft carriers operated in the region simultaneously for the first time since the start of the 2003 Iraq War.

It is currently unknown how long all three strike groups will remain in the US Central Command’s area of responsibility. The USS Theodore Roosevelt was initially expected to replace one of the two aircraft carriers already there, but US officials have allowed for the possibility that all three could remain if necessary.

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The situation around Iran

According to the publication, US President Donald Trump is considering further action in the war with Iran. He told senior advisers that he may refrain from new strikes if Iran or the Tehran-backed Houthis do not attack US interests. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Trump to avoid a new round of military escalation.

According to Reuters, Israeli officials continue to urge Washington to consider resuming large-scale military operations against Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence agencies estimate the remaining Iranian missile arsenal at 1,500–2,500 missiles. Officials said this estimate has a low confidence level due to the difficulty of determining the number of missiles that are usable or stored in stockpiles.

Trump’s trip to Asia

Trump is due to travel to Asia, where, after meetings with Southeast Asian leaders in Manila, he will visit China. In Shenzhen, he plans to attend the APEC summit, hold a bilateral meeting and a working lunch with Chinese President Xi Jinping. A trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, is also expected at the end of the visit. The White House confirmed that Iran and the possibility of reducing the nuclear arsenals of the three countries will be among the topics of discussion.

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