In Moscow, Russia, the Tretyakov Gallery has cancelled a screening of the documentary film “We Don’t Get Acquainted” about teenagers from alternative subcultures who gather in the Kitay-Gorod area. According to Meduza, this was reported by film critic Kirill Artamonov, curator of the gallery’s film programme “Horizons of Everyday Life.”

Screening postponed indefinitely

The screening was scheduled for November 14. According to Artamonov, it was postponed indefinitely. The Telegram channel Kino v Tretyakovke, which covers the gallery’s film programme, reported that the reason was an increased workload for technical and maintenance services due to the sold-out “Leon Bakst” exhibition.

What the documentary is about

The film was directed by Yulia Guskova. It was first presented at the Beat Film Festival in June 2026. Its protagonist is 17-year-old Gleb, who arrives in Kitay-Gorod and immediately joins a group of representatives of alternative subcultures with dyed hair, branded clothing, and tattoos.

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According to the film’s description, the characters seek friends and entertainment and discuss dating and plans for adult life.

Detentions near Kitay-Gorod

On the evening of November 7, mass detentions took place near the Kitay-Gorod metro station. Young people from alternative subcultures have been gathering in this area for the second year in a row. The number of those detained near the Gorka park, where teenagers usually meet, was estimated at 150–200 people.

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