In the United States, HBO has confirmed that the third season of the medical drama “The Pitt” will premiere on January 7, 2027. NME reports the premiere date, citing a short teaser for the series.

15 episodes released weekly

The new season will consist of 15 episodes, which will be released weekly. The final episode is expected to be released on April 15, 2027. In the United Kingdom, the third season is also expected to become available in January 2027 following the launch of HBO Max.

Noah Wyle will return to the cast as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, alongside Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, Ayesha Harris, Sepideh Moafi and Shawn Hatosy. Supriya Ganesh, who played senior resident Samira Mohan in the first two seasons, will not appear in the continuation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The story will take place in November 2026

According to Wyle, the season’s events will unfold on November 12, 2026. The series will address anticipated changes in medical insurance related to Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, which, according to the actor, are expected in January.

Wyle also said that the plot will address the topic of a homeless encampment near the hospital. The official description calls “The Pitt” a realistic look at the challenges faced by American healthcare workers through the stories of staff at a modern hospital in Pittsburgh.

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