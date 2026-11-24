JPMorgan, HSBC and StoneX in London, United Kingdom, have for the first time conducted transactions involving digital fractional ownership of physical gold bars. The banks tested a mechanism that enables trading in fractions of bars and using them as collateral without physically moving the metal from vaults. This was reported by CoinDesk.

Trading fractions of gold bars

The transactions took place last week using a system developed by the World Gold Council (WGC). The mechanism is called pooled gold interests and provides for digital fractional ownership of gold bars held in vaults.

According to WGC CEO David Tait, leading institutions for the first time carried out real transactions involving the transfer, settlement and use of fractional ownership of physical gold as collateral. The banks did not disclose the value of the gold traded during the trial.

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London gold market

London's over-the-counter gold market handles transactions worth more than $180 billion daily. As of August, gold worth $1.4 trillion was held in London vaults, according to the WGC and the London Bullion Market Association.

Most gold in London is traded through unallocated gold contracts: buyers do not own specific bars, and their assets may be at risk if the custodian bank goes bankrupt. The new system is still at the testing stage: the WGC has not yet determined the final rules for governing it or the timeline for a broader launch.

The trial may help London compete with Asian markets. Historically, the city accounted for about 70% of global gold trading by notional value, although this estimate was made before the recent growth of Asian markets. In July, Hong Kong, together with the Shanghai Gold Exchange, began testing its own clearing and settlement system for gold transactions.

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