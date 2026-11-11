Representatives of Sudan, Somalia and Indonesia received another group of their citizens from the al-Roj camp in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province. The camp houses women and children from the families of fighters of the terrorist group Islamic State.

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the handover took place three days ago during a visit by foreign representatives, who were accompanied by Syrian officials and members of the Internal Security Forces. Hasakah resident Ibrahim al-Halabi told the publication that the delegation also met with women living in the camp.

How many people were handed over

According to al-Halabi, the latest group included 12 Indonesian women with children, 30 Somali women, and between three and nine female Sudanese citizens. Groups of citizens of Sudan, Somalia and Indonesia have also been repatriated from al-Roj before, starting in 2022.

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About 2,200 women and children live in 750 tents at the al-Roj camp, located in the far northeast of Hasakah province. The residents include citizens of Turkey, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.

The problem of dual citizenship

Al-Halabi noted that repatriation is complicated by dual citizenship. In particular, this concerns women with Sudanese-British and Somali-British citizenship. Some of them refused to be handed over to the Sudanese authorities, insisting on being transferred to representatives of the United Kingdom.

According to the publication’s source, Syria’s Internal Security Forces have entered the camp several times recently, while its residents from Australia, Sudan, Somalia, Indonesia, as well as Trinidad and Tobago, were taken out of it. Activists in northern Syria, meanwhile, do not know when al-Roj may be closed or where its residents will be transferred afterward.

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