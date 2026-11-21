Australia, Canada, and New Zealand condemned Russia's war against Ukraine during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation events in China. According to Anadolu Agency, in a joint statement, the countries called on the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — to agree to a permanent and unconditional ceasefire and immediately end the war.

Condemnation of aggression

The statement was published by the Canadian government institution Global Affairs Canada. In it, the three states said that nearly five years after the start of Russia's unprovoked, illegal, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, they strongly condemn its ongoing aggression.

Australia, Canada, and New Zealand also said that Russia intensified the war during 2026, causing human suffering and significant destruction of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. In their view, the war significantly affects global security and peace, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

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Consequences for food and energy

The countries noted that Russia's actions and their global economic consequences, particularly for food and energy security, run counter to the vision of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation as an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful community.

The authors of the statement expressed support for all genuine efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. The document was published after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting, held online on November 3, and the economic leaders' meeting on November 18–19 in Shenzhen, China.

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