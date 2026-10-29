Three Japanese parties agree to cut 31 seats — The Japan Times

In Tokyo, Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, the Japan Innovation Party, and the Democratic Party for the People agreed on a plan to cut 31 seats in the House of Representatives allocated under the proportional representation system. The agreement ended a dispute between the ruling coalition and the opposition Democratic Party for the People over the number of seats to be reduced, The Japan Times reports.

Bill planned to be passed by December 12

The three parties hold a parliamentary majority and plan to introduce and pass the relevant bill before the end of the current parliamentary session, scheduled for December 12. The parties’ secretaries-general reached the agreement after negotiations and a compromise proposal put forward by the Liberal Democratic Party.

Under this decision, the Japan Innovation Party agreed to a cut of 14 fewer seats than it had demanded, while the Democratic Party for the People agreed to cut 12 more seats than it had proposed. Democratic Party for the People Secretary-General Kazuya Shimba said that an agreement was possible because his party’s position had been taken into account.

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Compromise on electoral reform

Motohisa Furukawa, deputy leader of the Democratic Party for the People, called the adoption of the revised plan the best overall option. According to him, the seat reduction is a temporary measure within the framework of fundamental political reform.

The agreement also included changes proposed by the Democratic Party for the People: the introduction of a joint candidate list system and a modified method of allocating proportional seats that is more favorable to smaller parties. Last year, a reduction of about 45 seats, or 10%, was a condition for the Japan Innovation Party to enter a coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party. However, the proposal did not have opposition support and raised concerns within the Liberal Democratic Party.

Japan Innovation Party co-leader Fumitake Fujita acknowledged that cutting 31 seats does not meet his party’s goal. At the same time, he noted that the coalition does not have a majority in the upper house of parliament, so a compromise with the opposition was needed to support the legislative initiative.

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